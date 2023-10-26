Open Menu

WHO Plans Forum To Boost Equitable Access To Health Products

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

WHO plans forum to boost equitable access to health products

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) will next month hold its first in-person forum on improving access to quality health products and technologies, by boosting local production and technology transfer.

On Wednesday, a WHO source told Xinhua that the upcoming World Local Production Forum (WLPF) to be held in The Hague, the Netherlands, from Nov. 6 to 8, will focus on leveraging regional and global partnerships.

Some 800 international organization leaders and representatives, government ministers and senior officials, as well as representatives from finance institutions, the private sector, academia and the industry, will participate in the event.

A lack of access to vaccines, medicines, personal protection equipment, diagnostic kits and ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic has unequivocally highlighted the issue of healthcare inequity, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. This underlines the need to geographically diversify the manufacturing base for essential healthcare technologies, according to WHO experts.

