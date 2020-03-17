UrduPoint.com
WHO Praises Europe For Being On Alert About Coronavirus Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:48 PM

The regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization on Tuesday commended countries in the region for their efforts to slow down the spread of the coronavirus after it was proclaimed the world's new epicenter of the outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization on Tuesday commended countries in the region for their efforts to slow down the spread of the coronavirus after it was proclaimed the world's new epicenter of the outbreak.

"The good news is that the region is alert and on guard. Preparedness, readiness and response measures have been launched in all member states," Hans Henri Kluge told reporters at a video conference.

WHO monitors those measures "on ongoing basis" and holds regular consultations to share helpful information, the WHO official stressed.

The outbreak is progressing at a different pace in different countries.

Some have only a few or a cluster of cases, while others are recording community transmission, he said in response to repeated questions from governments on whether they were doing enough or too much.

"It is not an either or solution, it is a package of comprehensive measures that can bring the best result. At every step the public should be informed about how to protect themselves," he added.

European countries have been recording more infections every day than China did at the height of the epidemic. Italy, Spain, France and Germany are the worst-hit countries in the region. The virus has infected more than 167,000 people and killed over 6,600 globally.

