WHO Praises Russia for Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) A World Health Organization (WHO) official praised on Tuesday Russia's support and help with supplies amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I am pretty happy to say that the Russian Federation is helping us with support and supplies ... We are using their tests as well," Dr.

Dorit Nitzan, health emergencies and operation management coordinator at the WHO Regional Office for Europe, said at a virtual press conference.

The global number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 185,000, with the death toll amounting to 7,330. As many as 80,236 people have recovered. Russia has registered 114 cases, most of them are imported. Five people have been discharged from hospital.