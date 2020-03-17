UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Praises Russia For Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:44 PM

WHO Praises Russia for Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A World Health Organization (WHO) official praised on Tuesday Russia's support and help with supplies amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) A World Health Organization (WHO) official praised on Tuesday Russia's support and help with supplies amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I am pretty happy to say that the Russian Federation is helping us with support and supplies ... We are using their tests as well," Dr.

Dorit Nitzan, health emergencies and operation management coordinator at the WHO Regional Office for Europe, said at a virtual press conference.

The global number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 185,000, with the death toll amounting to 7,330. As many as 80,236 people have recovered. Russia has registered 114 cases, most of them are imported. Five people have been discharged from hospital.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes Abdullah Al Marri to ..

15 minutes ago

DIG Hazara chairs meeting to resolve traffic issue ..

23 seconds ago

Supreme Court seeks report on money collected at s ..

25 seconds ago

Study links children's sleep duration to behaviour ..

26 seconds ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment raids Mukhtiarkar Ma ..

28 seconds ago

Trump Statements on Coronavirus Pandemic Create Sk ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.