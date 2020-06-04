UrduPoint.com
WHO Praises Russia's 'Tremendous Solidarity' In Dealing With COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge praised on Thursday Russia's solidarity in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, noting close cooperation with the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, and the Health Ministry, in particular

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge praised on Thursday Russia's solidarity in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, noting close cooperation with the country's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, and the Health Ministry, in particular.

"I would like to take the opportunity to commend the institution of the Russian Federation for standing together with the WHO, with the global community in this fight. We have seen tremendous expression of international solidarity by the Russian Federation. We are working closely with [Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna] Popova and Rospotrebnadzor, for example, on the situation in Central Asia; also with the minister of health, Dr.

[Mikhail] Murashko, for some new joint research with the Russian experts ... The most important way for the global community to really harness the game-changing promise of vaccines is to work together and ensure that the vaccine is a global public good," Kluge said at a press conference of the Valdai discussion club.

The WHO has recently pointed to a consistent slow decline in COVID-19 spreading in Moscow and Russia in general. The country's COVID-19 tally has exceeded 441,100, with daily increases being 2 percent or slightly higher over the past days.

