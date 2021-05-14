UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Praises 'Two-Way Conversation' With US On Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccines - Senior Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

WHO Praises 'Two-Way Conversation' With US on Supply of COVID-19 Vaccines - Senior Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is in constant contact with the United States over the supply of the COVID-19 vaccines to the COVAX global initiative, WHO Senior Adviser Bruce Aylward, said on Friday.

"Are we in touch with the United States? Absolutely, and we have been for some time, and the US has been absolutely fantastic in reaching out to us as well. It is a two-way conversation about how to optimize the use of potential doses," Aylward said at a press briefing, adding that the COVAX facility was holding similar talks with a range of other countries.

In March, the US contributed $2 billion to the WHO-led initiative and has pledged to donate another $2 billion next year.

As of May, COVAX's vaccine portfolio includes Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Moderna, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson.

The initiative aims to ship close to 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021, in an unprecedented global effort to guarantee access to vaccines for all. However, it struggled to mobilize support needed from wealthy nations to subsidize its program and has only secured orders for 1.07 billion doses so far.

Related Topics

World United States March May All From Billion

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

5 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.