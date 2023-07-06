WHO Predicts Onset of Extreme Weather Globally Likely to Harm Human Health

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) expects an onset of extreme weather, including heat waves, floods and hurricanes globally in the coming months, the organization's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday.

"On Monday, the world recorded its hottest day on record. Over the coming months, we expect a range of extreme weather events, including droughts, floods, hurricanes and heat waves, all of which harm human health," he told a briefing.

The WHO chief added that the lasting drought in the Horn of Africa has already caused hunger, increased migration and diseases and significantly overburdened local health care services.

Almost 60 million people in the seven countries of the Horn of Africa, namely, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda, are facing food insecurity this year, he said.

According to the WHO's data, over 10 million children aged above five will experience severe malnutrition in 2023.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned on Tuesday that conditions for the El Nino weather phenomenon had developed in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, likely leading to a rise in global temperatures and disruptive weather and climate patterns.