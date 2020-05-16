UrduPoint.com
WHO Probing Possible COVID-19 Link To Rare Disease In Children

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

The World Health Organization said Friday it was studying a possible link between COVID-19 and an illness similar to Kawasaki disease that has sickened and killed children in Europe and the United States

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Friday it was studying a possible link between COVID-19 and an illness similar to Kawasaki disease that has sickened and killed children in Europe and the United States.

"Initial reports hypothesise that this syndrome may be related to COVID-19," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing, calling on clinicians worldwide to help "better understand this syndrome in children."

