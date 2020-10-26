WHO provides COVID-19 response supplies to southern Libya

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday it has provided Sabha, the largest southern Libyan city, with medical supplies needed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday it has provided Sabha, the largest southern Libyan city, with medical supplies needed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"WHO Libya continues its support to health facilities across the country. Today, WHO dispatched PPE (personal protective equipment) and oxygen concentrators to the health facilities involved in COVID-19 response in Sabha," WHO tweeted Sunday.

Four medical centers in Sabha received the supplies aiming to strengthen local health system response, WHO said.

The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Sunday reported 1,639 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase in the country so far.

Libya has by now registered a total of 56,013 COVID-19 cases with 30,731 recoveries and 795 fatalities, it said.

Since the first case was reported in March, Libyan authorities have taken a series of precautionary measures against the pandemic, including closing the country's borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.