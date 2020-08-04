WHO provides medical supplies to Cambodia for COVID-19 fight

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday donated medical supplies to Cambodia for the COVID-19 fight, said a press statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Health (MoH).

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday donated medical supplies to Cambodia for the COVID-19 fight, said a press statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Health (MoH).

WHO's representative in Cambodia Li Ailan handed over the items to Cambodian Minister of Health Mam Bunheng at a ceremony held at the MoH in Phnom Penh, the statement said.

The items included 17,000 specimen collection kits, 17,000 nasopharyngeal swabs, and 20,000 RNA extraction kits, it said.

Bunheng expressed his profound thanks to the WHO for providing the items, saying that they are very useful for the kingdom to prevent and respond to the pandemic.

"We highly appreciate the WHO for working closely with Cambodia to set out measures to prevent, control and respond to the COVID-19 spread," he said.

The Southeast Asian nation has recorded a total of 241 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with 200 patients cured and 41 remained in hospital, according to the MoH.