UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Providing Direct Support To Brazil After First COVID-19 Case Confirmed - Official

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 10:59 PM

WHO Providing Direct Support to Brazil After First COVID-19 Case Confirmed - Official

The World Health Organization (WHO) is providing direct support to Brazil, which became the first South American country to report a confirmed case of coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, a senior official said at a press briefing on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is providing direct support to Brazil, which became the first South American country to report a confirmed case of coronavirus disease, officially named COVID-19, a senior official said at a press briefing on Thursday.

"It is disappointing to see South America as another continent, as such, exposed to this virus. We were speaking this morning ... with the regional director in the Americas, and we are already providing direct support to the Brazilian authorities in this matter," Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Emergencies Program, said.

The senior health official said that he was confident in Brazilian authorities' capability to manage the spread of the coronavirus disease, citing the country's experience of dealing with epidemics of dengue fever and the Zika virus.

On Wednesday, health officials in the Latin American country confirmed that a 61-year-old Brazilian national who recently returned to Sao Paulo from Italy was carrying COVID-19.

A total of 20 individuals are also suspected of carrying the disease, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said.

During the press briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the organization was especially concerned with the spread of the disease across the globe. Ghebreyesus stated that over the past two days, the number of new cases reported outside of China has exceeded the number of new cases in China, where the disease originated.

As of 05:00 GMT, over 3,470 cases of COVID-19 have been reported outside of China in a total of 44 countries, Ghebreyesus stated. The director-general added that seven countries, including Brazil, reported their first confirmed case of the disease during the previous 24 hours.

COVID-19 originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since infected over 82,550 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 2,800 people. Over a third of the people who have contracted the disease have since been cured, including more than 3,140 people over the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

World Dengue China Sao Paulo Wuhan Italy Brazil December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE bans ferry services with Iran

15 minutes ago

Pastry Shop in Central Genoa Sells Dessert in Shap ..

48 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on trading in pe ..

60 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of two coronavirus patients ..

1 hour ago

Polanski snubs French Oscars fearing 'lynching'

52 seconds ago

White House Appoints Coronavirus Response Coordina ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.