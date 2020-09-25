UrduPoint.com
WHO Published Draft Criteria For Emergency COVID-19 Vaccine Use - Assistant Head

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

WHO Published Draft Criteria for Emergency COVID-19 Vaccine Use - Assistant Head

The World Health Organization has published draft criteria for the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Mariangela Simao, the WHO assistant director general for access to medicines and health products, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The World Health Organization has published draft criteria for the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Mariangela Simao, the WHO assistant director general for access to medicines and health products, said on Monday.

"We have not yet issued provisions for EUL [emergency use listing] of vaccines, but today I have good news for you because we have just published - put out for comments - the draft criteria for assessment of COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, listing all pre-qualifications, and this will help manufacturers in understanding the criteria," Simao told a virtual briefing.

Countries have been developing dozens of vaccines since the start of the outbreak earlier this year, but none have passes WHO phase 3 trials so far. The vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute for Virology and Microbiology, Sputnik V, is so far the furthest ahead in its clinical trials compared to vaccines developed in other countries. Many vaccines are expected to be registered with WHO by the end of the year.

