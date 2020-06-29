UrduPoint.com
WHO Publishing Updated Timeline On Coronavirus Response - Tedros

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

WHO Publishing Updated Timeline on Coronavirus Response - Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is publishing an updated timeline of its coronavirus response, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"Today, we are publishing an updated and detailed timeline of WHO's response to the pandemic on out website so the public can have a look on what happened in the past six months in relation to the response," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

The WHO chief noted that the agency collaborated with researchers, clinicians and other experts on scientific aspects of the pandemic, arranged training for health workers, launched the Solidaity Trial for drugs that could be effective in treating the COVID-19 disease, shipped tones of medical supplies by Solidarity Flights to many countries and launched the Solidaity Response Fund to raise money for response to the pandemic.

"This week we will convene a second meeting to assess progress on research and development and re-evaluate research priorities for the next stage of the pandemic," Tedros told a virtual briefing.

WHO has faced criticism over its handling of the pandemic, in particular from US President Donald Trump. The US leader said WHO was too lenient toward China over its response to the coronavirus.

