Open Menu

WHO Puts Russia Among Countries Best Protecting People From Tobacco Smoke

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WHO Puts Russia Among Countries Best Protecting People From Tobacco Smoke

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Russia ranks among the countries protecting their population from tobacco smoke at the best-practice level based on multiple criteria, according to the newly published WHO report on the global tobacco epidemic.

The report puts Russia among the top counties in monitoring the prevalence of tobacco use and enacting prevention policies. Russia is also one of 74 countries across the globe with a comprehensive ban on smoking in public places, the report said.

Russia is also at the forefront of warning about the dangers of tobacco by issuing strong graphic health warnings on packs of cigarettes and airing anti-tobacco mass media campaigns that highlight the harms of smoking and raise public awareness, thereby deterring young people from cigarettes, the WHO said.

Russia has also enforced strong bans on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, putting the country among the best in this sphere. The country also excels at monitoring e-cigarette use among adolescents and adults, the report said.

As of 2021, around 28% of adults in Russia smoked every day, with taxation making up 61% of the price of a pack of cigarettes. As many as 23% of adults smoked daily in Belarus, with taxation at 56.6% of the price of a cigarette pack.

The report put Serbia as the European country with the highest number of daily adult smokers (33% of population), followed by Bulgaria (32%), Croatia (31%) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (30%). Turkmenistan (4%), Iceland (7%) and Uzbekistan (8%) are the countries in the WHO European Region with the lowest number of daily adult smokers.

Related Topics

Russia Young Price Iceland Uzbekistan Bulgaria Bosnia And Herzegovina Belarus Turkmenistan Serbia Croatia Media From Best Top

Recent Stories

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

45 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

2 hours ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

2 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

3 hours ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

4 hours ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

5 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World