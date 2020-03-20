UrduPoint.com
WHO Received Certification Requests For 40 Coronavirus Tests - Representative In Russia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) has received certification requests for 40 coronavirus tests, as 20 vaccines are being developed, Melita Vujnovic, WHO representative in Russia, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has received certification requests for 40 coronavirus tests, as 20 vaccines are being developed, Melita Vujnovic, WHO representative in Russia, told Sputnik.

"As of this moment, the WHO has received 40 requests to consider and approve diagnostics tests, 20 vaccines are being developed, and many medicines are in clinical trials. We are expecting first results in several weeks," Vujnovic said.

Russia is taking "significant measures" to test for coronavirus and monitor all contacts of the infected to prevent the spread of the disease, Vujnovic added.

She remarked on the importance of distancing � bans on sporting, cultural or any other events that could attract crowds.

Countries should isolate, test, treat and monitor all COVID-19 cases to successfully fight the epidemic, the representative said.

"And we see that Russia is doing this in its fight against the coronavirus," Vujnovic added.

