WHO Receives Safety, Efficacy Information From Chinese Vaccine Manufacturers - SAGE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) received information from the Chinese coronavirus producers Sinopharm and Sinovac on the efficacy and safety of their drugs for the first time during the latest group meeting in March, Alejandro Cravioto, chair of SAGE, said at a WHO press briefing on Wednesday.

"We heard for the first time publicly from the two Chinese companies producing vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, Sinopharm and Sinovac, and we are able then to [see] the advances that they have made in the process of determining about the safety and the efficacy of these vaccines," Cravioto told the press.

According to SAGE chair, Chinese producers have also handed to WHO all information necessary to be considered for the emergency use listing for the vaccines.

"SAGE will look at the recommendations for these vaccines to be included as part of the arsenal that we're using with the others that have already been prequalified and approved for use," he noted.

The announcement came during the recap of a regular SAGE meeting, which was held from March 22 to March 25.