UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Receiving Reports About Reinfections With New COVID-19 Variants - Chief Scientist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

WHO Receiving Reports About Reinfections With New COVID-19 Variants - Chief Scientist

The World Health Organization (WHO) is receiving reports about people getting reinfected with new COVID-19 variants, the organization's chief scientist said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is receiving reports about people getting reinfected with new COVID-19 variants, the organization's chief scientist said.

"We are now getting reports of people getting reinfected with a new variant of the virus and they've been some initial reports from South Africa suggesting that people who've had prior infection could get infected again," Soumya Swaminathan said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

World South Africa From

Recent Stories

Arrangements finalized for by polls on PS-43

1 minute ago

Lead of Netanyahu's Likud Falls 1st Time Since Saa ..

1 minute ago

Alternative system for dissolved market committees ..

1 minute ago

UNHRC Adopts Resolution on Myanmar That Calls for ..

1 minute ago

Women empowerment must to develop country: Speaker ..

4 minutes ago

Djokovic injured in thriller as Australian Open sh ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.