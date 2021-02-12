WHO Receiving Reports About Reinfections With New COVID-19 Variants - Chief Scientist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is receiving reports about people getting reinfected with new COVID-19 variants, the organization's chief scientist said.

"We are now getting reports of people getting reinfected with a new variant of the virus and they've been some initial reports from South Africa suggesting that people who've had prior infection could get infected again," Soumya Swaminathan said at a press briefing.