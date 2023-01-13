UrduPoint.com

WHO Recommends 10 Days Isolation For People With COVID-19 Symptoms

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

WHO Recommends 10 Days Isolation for People With COVID-19 Symptoms

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday that it recommends 10 days of isolation for people with COVID-19 symptoms and five days for people without symptoms.

"Conditional recommendation for ten days of isolation for individuals who are symptomatic due to SARS-CoV-2 infection; and five days of isolation for individuals who are asymptomatic with SARS-CoV-2 infection," the WHO said in an update of the COVID-19 Clinical management: living guidance.

The WHO also suggests to use rapid-antigen testing to reduce the period of isolation, as well as the discontinuation of transmission-based precautions and release from COVID-19 care based on the update guidelines.

According to the latest WHO data, as of January 12, a total of 660,746,894 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 6,692,538 deaths have been registered in the world since the start of the pandemic.

