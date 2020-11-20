UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Recommends Against Remdesivir As No 'Meaningful Effect' On COVID-19 Recovery Found

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:50 AM

WHO Recommends Against Remdesivir as No 'Meaningful Effect' on COVID-19 Recovery Found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A World Health Organization (WHO) panel of experts does not recommend the use of remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 as the latest studies have shown it had no meaningful impact on patient recovery.

The WHO's Guideline Development Group (GDG) panel said that new evidence pointing to remdesivir's ineffectiveness was compiled from four international randomized trials involving more than 7,000 COVID-19 inpatients. The conclusion was published in the British Medical Journal as part of the so-called living guidelines, which seeks to fast-track COVID-19 studies for the medical community.

The GDG panel, four members of which are COVID-19 survivors, found that intravenously delivered remdesivir "has no meaningful effect on mortality or on other important outcomes for patients, such as the need for mechanical ventilation or time to clinical improvement," a statement accompanying the study read.

The study detailed that administration of the drug did not have clear impact on the recovery or mortality rates of severely ill patients, nor does it cut down on the need for patients to be put onto ventilators.

The panel went on to say that it would continue to evaluate studies on the drug's effectiveness but said it would not be fully understood until the manufacturer, US pharmaceutical firm Gilead, released full clinical study reports.

The new recommendations contradict the US' food and Drug Administration's stance, having approved remdesivir for clinical use even for infants.

Originally developed as a malaria drug, remdesivir gained global attention in April when US President Donald Trump touted it as a "game-changer" in the treatment of the disease.

The president would go on to be treated with the drug when he contracts COVID-19 in October along with a cocktail of experimental drugs.

Related Topics

World Drugs Trump April October From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 20, 2020 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

11 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

10 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

10 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.