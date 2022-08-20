UrduPoint.com

WHO Recommends Boosting COVID-19 Vaccination, Promote Wearing Face Masks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The European office of the World Health Organization (WHO) told Sputnik that countries should boost the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and promote wearing face masks in public places to protect people from the Omicron strain in fall-winter.

The WHO stressed that booster doses should be delivered to  people aged more than five years.

The organization also called on governments to prepare for increasing pressure on health care systems.

