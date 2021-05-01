UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Recommends Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine For Emergency Use

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 01:40 AM

WHO Recommends Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it had listed the coronavirus vaccine of US pharmaceutical company Moderna as recommended for emergency use.

"Today, WHO listed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA 1273) for emergency use, making it the fifth vaccine to receive emergency validation from WHO," it said in a statement.

WHO experts recommend using the vaccine for patients over 18 years of age. The drug is mRNA-based, it has an efficacy of 94.1 percent, according to WHO estimates. The vaccine can be stored between -25ºC and -15ºC, but it can also be stored for up to 30 days at temperatures between 2°C and 8°C.

Related Topics

World Company From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Farrukh Habib stresses to follow SOPs against coro ..

46 minutes ago

Lahore High Court judge distributes cars to 27 ci ..

46 minutes ago

President urges workers, employers to play role in ..

48 minutes ago

LWMC to ensure zero waste across city

48 minutes ago

Seattle Kraken set for October start as NHL's 32nd ..

48 minutes ago

Half of Myanmar Could Live in Poverty by 2022 Due ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.