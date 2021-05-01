WHO Recommends Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine for Emergency Use

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it had listed the coronavirus vaccine of US pharmaceutical company Moderna as recommended for emergency use.

"Today, WHO listed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA 1273) for emergency use, making it the fifth vaccine to receive emergency validation from WHO," it said in a statement.

WHO experts recommend using the vaccine for patients over 18 years of age. The drug is mRNA-based, it has an efficacy of 94.1 percent, according to WHO estimates. The vaccine can be stored between -25ºC and -15ºC, but it can also be stored for up to 30 days at temperatures between 2°C and 8°C.