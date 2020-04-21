WHO Recommends Physical Distancing in Belarus Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday recommended physical distancing after its mission's visit to Belarus amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday recommended physical distancing after its mission's visit to Belarus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As the COVID-19 outbreak in Belarus enters the community transmission phase, the country needs to introduce community-wide steps to increase physical distancing, according to the recommendations of a team of WHO experts at the end of its assessment of the country's response to the pandemic," the WHO said in a press release.

The suggested measures include rescheduling large gatherings, placing in quarantine of contacts and family of confirmed coronavirus patients, setting out options for distance working and learning for educational institutions and other non-essential companies. In addition, WHO recommended reducing non-essential travel.

Belarusian Health Ministry said Monday there were 6,264 COVID-19 cases in the country, including 51 fatalities.