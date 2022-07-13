WHO Recommends Second Booster Vaccine Against COVID-19 for People Over 5 Years Old

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe recommended a second booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine for immunocompromised people aged 5 years and above amid an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 cases.

"In addition, to provide additional protection, to minimize the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and to maximize the resilience of health-care provision, countries should: administer a second booster dose to moderately and severely immunocompromised individuals aged 5 years and above and their close contacts," a statement said on Tuesday.

The European Technical Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (ETAGE) also added that countries may consider providing a second booster dose to healthcare workers, older adults, and pregnant women. In addition, it was proposed to consider the possibility of simultaneous vaccination against coronavirus and influenza, the statement noted.

WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said that the recommendations have been updated amid the continued rise in the number of cases of coronavirus in Europe.