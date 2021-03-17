WHO Recommends to Continue Using AstraZeneca Vaccine, Says Benefits Outweigh Risks

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday it continued to recommend AstraZeneca for vaccination amid widespread denials of its use, as the benefits of the drug outweigh the risks.

"At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue," the statement says.

The organization stressed that venous thromboembolism, detected in a number of patients after vaccination with AstraZeneca, is the third most common cardiovascular disease in the world.

And so far there are no clear indications of a direct connection between the disease and the vaccine.

The WHO is in constant contact with the European Medicines Agency and regulatory authorities around the world for the latest information on drug safety.

The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is expected to announce its decision on the safety of AstraZeneca on Thursday.