WHO Recorded 72 Attacks On Health Care In Ukraine - Guterres

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WHO Recorded 72 Attacks on Health Care in Ukraine - Guterres

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The UN's health agency WHO recorded 72 attacks on health care institutions since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the UN secretary general said Sunday.

"Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, WHO has verified 72 attacks on health care, including 71 deaths.

The right to health must be protected," Antonio Guterres said on social media.

Russia has repeatedly accused the Ukrainian paramilitary of using civilian infrastructure to attack Russian military positions, including by setting up firing sites within hospitals and residential buildings.

