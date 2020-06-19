WHO Records 1,230 New Coronavirus Deaths in Brazil - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The World Health Organization saw a further 1,230 coronavirus-related deaths in Brazil in the past day, the executive director of its emergencies program said Friday.

"I think in the last 24 hours we've had again over 22,000 cases from Brazil and over 1,230 additional deaths covering all of the Federal units in Brazil," Mike Ryan told reporters.

Brazil overtook the United Kingdom last week to become the world's second worst-hit country in terms of COVID-19 fatalities. It also has the second highest infection tally, after the United States, with a total of 978,142 patients testing positive as of Thursday.