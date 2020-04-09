WHO Records 1.35Mln Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Globally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The World Health Organization says 1,356,780 people have been infected with the new coronavirus as of Wednesday, with 79,385 people dying from its complications.

The outbreak began in China's Wuhan in December and has spread to 211 other countries and territories, according to the UN health agency's figures.

Europe has 720,219 confirmed cases, the majority of them in Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Americas account for 417,416 cases, including 363,321 cases in the United States.