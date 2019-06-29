UrduPoint.com
WHO Records Decrease In Ebola Cases In DR Congo Yet Still Lacks Funding - UN Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

The World Health Organization (WHO) documented a reduction in Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) this week although the effort still lacks funding, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The World Health Organization (WHO) documented a reduction in Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) this week although the effort still lacks funding, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"There was a decrease in cases this week compared to last week, but the lack of funding to keep supporting the government-led response is still a great concern," Dujarric said.

Dujarric said that the WHO requires $54.4 million in funding to implement Ebola response in 2019.

The spokesman added that there had been no new cases of Ebola transmission identified in Uganda since the first case of the disease was confirmed on June 11.

On June 13, the United Nations Children's Fund has launched an emergency Ebola response plan in Uganda following the first deaths from the virus in the East African country.

The Ebola virus is transmitted from human to human through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. The WHO estimates it to have a 50 percent fatality rate.

The DRC's Health Ministry said on Monday, more than 1,500 people have died from the Ebola virus disease in the country since last August.

The largest Ebola outbreak took place in West Africa in 2014-2015, with more than 11,000 people having died and some 28,000 cases having been reported.

