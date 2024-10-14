Open Menu

WHO, Red Crescent Resupply Two Hospitals In North Gaza: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 08:40 AM

WHO, Red Crescent resupply two hospitals in north Gaza: WHO

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late Sunday that a WHO-Palestine Red Crescent operation had managed to resupply two hospitals in northern Gaza.

"WHO and partners finally managed to reach Kamal Adwan and Al-Sahaba hospitals yesterday after 9 attempts this past week," he posted on social media platform X.

"The missions were completed amid ongoing hostilities," he added.

He said drivers had been subjected to "humiliating security screening" and even temporarily detained at a checkpoint, "which is unacceptable".

The WHO regularly criticizes the obstacles the Israeli authorities put in the way of these supply and patient evacuation missions.

Related Topics

World Social Media Gaza Sunday

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

24 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

1 day ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

1 day ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

1 day ago
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

1 day ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

2 days ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

2 days ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago

More Stories From World