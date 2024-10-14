WHO, Red Crescent Resupply Two Hospitals In North Gaza: WHO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late Sunday that a WHO-Palestine Red Crescent operation had managed to resupply two hospitals in northern Gaza.
"WHO and partners finally managed to reach Kamal Adwan and Al-Sahaba hospitals yesterday after 9 attempts this past week," he posted on social media platform X.
"The missions were completed amid ongoing hostilities," he added.
He said drivers had been subjected to "humiliating security screening" and even temporarily detained at a checkpoint, "which is unacceptable".
The WHO regularly criticizes the obstacles the Israeli authorities put in the way of these supply and patient evacuation missions.
