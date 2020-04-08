UrduPoint.com
WHO Regional Director Criticizes US Threats To Stop Financing Organization

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:20 PM

WHO Regional Director Criticizes US Threats to Stop Financing Organization

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The world is currently in the acute phase of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and it is not the time for reducing funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), Hans Kluge, the UN body's regional director for Europe said on Wednesday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's threats to put a hold on US contributions to WHO.

Kluge noted that the "sharp global increase is due in particular to the spread of COVID19 in the United States, which now ranks as the country with the highest number of cases."

On Tuesday, Trump accused the WHO of being biased toward China in its handling of the outbreak and did not rule out the suspension of financing the organization.

