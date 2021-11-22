UrduPoint.com

WHO Regional Director For Europe Arrives At Belarusian-Polish Border

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 02:08 PM

WHO Regional Director for Europe Arrives at Belarusian-Polish Border

Hans Kluge, the regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization, has arrived at the migrant camp near the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Hans Kluge, the regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization, has arrived at the migrant camp near the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The Belarusian Red Cross Society is informing Kluge about the work of the camp, and how food and medical services are being provided to migrants.

Related Topics

World Europe Border

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

12 minutes ago
 Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation Duri ..

Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation During Meeting in Sochi - Kremlin

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

9 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following ..

Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following health fears

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest one, recover wine

Police arrest one, recover wine

13 minutes ago
 Universities, students can change destiny of natio ..

Universities, students can change destiny of nation: Fawad

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.