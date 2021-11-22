WHO Regional Director for Europe Arrives at Belarusian-Polish Border

Hans Kluge, the regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization, has arrived at the migrant camp near the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Hans Kluge, the regional director for Europe at the World Health Organization, has arrived at the migrant camp near the Bruzgi checkpoint at the Belarusian-Polish border, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The Belarusian Red Cross Society is informing Kluge about the work of the camp, and how food and medical services are being provided to migrants.