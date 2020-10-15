UrduPoint.com
WHO Regional Director Says Canada Facing COVID-19 Second Wave

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:19 AM

Canada is on the precipice of the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the WHO's regional director for the Americas Dr. Carissa Etienne said during a press briefing on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Canada is on the precipice of the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the WHO's regional director for the Americas Dr. Carissa Etienne said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Canada is currently facing its second wave," the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said.

Etienne's statement echoes that of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said last week, "we're at a tipping point in this pandemic, not only is the second wave underway, yesterday we hit the highest daily recorded cases - well above what we saw this spring.

"

On Wednesday, Canada's public health agency reported 4,042 new COVID-19 infections, smashing the previous record set just days earlier.

A combined 1,565 new cases in Ontario and Quebec pushed Canada's tally to 188,446 on Wednesday with at least 9,654 virus-related deaths, according to data released by provincial health agencies. There are 19,741 active cases throughout the country, the Public Health Agency of Canada says.

