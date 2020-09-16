UrduPoint.com
WHO Regional Director To Come To Moscow Next Week - Spokeswoman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge will pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow next week and plans to hold some high-level meetings, WHO spokeswoman in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said on Wednesday.

"Next week, we expect a visit of the WHO regional director, this will be his first visit in the role of the regional director. Some really high-level meetings are envisioned," Vujnovic said at a online press conference on coronavirus pandemic's influence on the tuberculosis situation.

A special session of a high-level group in charge of tuberculosis response will be held, the WHO spokeswoman announced.

