WHO Regional Office for Europe Says Women More Exposed to Long COVID-19 Than Men

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Women are twice as likely to experience long-term coronavirus disease compared to men, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe said on Tuesday.

A study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) conducted for the regional office showed that at least 17 million people across 53 member states of the WHO European Region might have experienced long COVID-19 with symptom duration of at least three months in the first two years of the pandemic. The number of cases of long COVID-19 increased by 307% between 2020 and 2021.

"The modelling also suggests that females are twice as likely as males to experience long COVID. Furthermore, the risk increases dramatically among severe COVID-19 cases needing hospitalization, with one in three females and one in five males likely to develop long COVID," the office said in a statement.

In addition, 10-20% of people with COVID-19 develop a variety of medium and long-term effects, such as fatigue, breathlessness and cognitive dysfunction, including confusion, forgetfulness, lack of mental focus and clarity.

"While there is much we still need to learn about long COVID, especially how it presents in vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations and how it impacts reinfections, this data highlights the urgent need for more analysis, more investment, more support, and more solidarity with those who experience this condition," WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 249 million coronavirus infections have been detected in the WHO European Region, with over two million confirmed deaths.