WHO Regional Office for Europe to Discuss New COVID-19 Strain With Member States - Head

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The WHO Regional Office for Europe will hold a meeting on a new strain of COVID-19 detected in the United Kingdom, Regional Director Hans Kluge said Tuesday.

"In response [The WHO Regional Office for Europe] to convene member states to discuss strategies for testing, reducing transmission & communicating risks," Kluge tweeted, praising limiting travel as "prudent," until there is more information about the strain.

Last week, London announced the discovery of a new coronavirus strain that is 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK.