WHO Regional Official Hails Russia's Immense Support To Organization In Fighting COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

WHO Regional Official Hails Russia's Immense Support to Organization in Fighting COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia has been providing enormous support to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, WHO European Region Health Emergencies Coordinator Dorit Nitzan said on Tuesday.

"On behalf of Dr. Hans Kluge, our WHO regional director, I would like to thank you and to thank the Russian Federation for the immense work and support that you have been giving to the world and to the WHO," Nitzan said at a conference devoted to the pandemic and its consequences.

According to the WHO official, the epidemiological situation can be brought under control if countries across the world cooperate and people comply with the organization's recommendations to curb the virus.

Russia registered the world's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, labeled Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, on August 11. Russia has shared with the WHO the data obtained during phase I and II of the clinical trials of its vaccine.

The vaccine is currently completing the third phase of clinical trials as required by the WHO protocols.

