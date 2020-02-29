WHO Registers 1,027 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours Outside of China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The World Trade Organization (WHO) has registered over the past 24 hours more than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China.

The WHO said in its new coronavirus disease situation report that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 1,027 to 4,691 in 51 countries.

It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 10 to 67.

According to the WHO, the number of confirmed cases in China stands at 78,961, the death count has reached 2,791.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased by 1,358 to 83,652.