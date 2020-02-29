UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Registers 1,027 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours Outside Of China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 05:20 AM

WHO Registers 1,027 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours Outside of China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The World Trade Organization (WHO) has registered over the past 24 hours more than 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China.

The WHO said in its new coronavirus disease situation report that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 1,027 to 4,691 in 51 countries.

It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 10 to 67.

According to the WHO, the number of confirmed cases in China stands at 78,961, the death count has reached 2,791.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has increased by 1,358 to 83,652.

Related Topics

World China Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Laboratory tests confirm 167 quarantine contacts f ..

4 hours ago

US lawmaker slams Trump's silence over Muslim kill ..

5 hours ago

Senate body on human rights discusses custodial de ..

5 hours ago

Stock markets suffer worst week since financial cr ..

5 hours ago

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

5 hours ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.