WHO Registers 1,598 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours Outside China In 64 Countries

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over the past 24 hours more than 1,500 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China.

The WHO said in its new coronavirus disease situation report that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 1,598 to 8,774 in 64 countries.

It said the death toll outside of China had gone up by 24 to 128.

Your Thoughts and Comments

