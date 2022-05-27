WHO Registers 200 Monkeypox Cases, Suspects Another 100 in More Than 20 Countries

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered about 200 monkeypox cases, and suspects another 100 in more than 20 countries across the globe, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO, said on Thursday.

"We have about 200 confirmed (monkeypox) cases and more than 100 suspected cases, but we expect those numbers to go up. It is across more than 20 countries in 4 WHO regions," the WHO official said, adding that the organization urges countries to expand surveillance of people at higher risk of catching the disease, namely patients of sexual health and dermatology clinics.

Most of the cases that have been detected in non-endemic areas are among gay or bisexual men, but monkeypox is not necessarily exclusive to that group, the official added.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Cases have been reported in countries including the United States, Canada, Australia and numerous European states, with Spain and Portugal registering the highest number of cases.

