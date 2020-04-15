WHO Regrets Decision of US President Trump to Withhold Funding to Agency - Chief

The World Health Organization (WHO) regrets the US decision to suspend funding to the agency, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday

US President Donald Trump announced his decision to suspend funding to WHO Tuesday, shortly after criticizing its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"The United States of America has been a long-standing and generous friend to WHO and we hope it will continue to be so. We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a hold on funding to the World Health Organization," Tedros told a press conference.