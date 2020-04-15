UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Regrets Decision Of US President Trump To Withhold Funding To Agency - Chief

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:34 PM

WHO Regrets Decision of US President Trump to Withhold Funding to Agency - Chief

The World Health Organization (WHO) regrets the US decision to suspend funding to the agency, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) regrets the US decision to suspend funding to the agency, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump announced his decision to suspend funding to WHO Tuesday, shortly after criticizing its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"The United States of America has been a long-standing and generous friend to WHO and we hope it will continue to be so. We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a hold on funding to the World Health Organization," Tedros told a press conference.

Related Topics

World Trump United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

51 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

51 minutes ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Canada Hits 27,557 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 954 D ..

2 minutes ago

Germany hails G20 debt halt as 'historic internati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.