WHO Reiterates Call for Ceasefire in Syria Amid COVID-19 to Protect Civilians - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The World Health Organization has reiterated its call for a Syrian humanitarian ceasefire for the period of the coronavirus pandemic, as conveyed by Mahmoud Daher, the head of WHO operations in northwestern Syria, in an interview with Sputnik on Friday.

"WHO continues to advocate for the cessation of hostilities and observance of humanitarian principles in order to maintain the protection of health workers and civilians in northwest Syria," Daher said.

According to the official, Syria's health care has been severely affected by more than nine years of civil war, "with more than 84 health facilities closed or suspended in the northwest Syria due to attacks on health care personnel and facilities, insecurity, lack of health staff, or change of control."

The humanitarian and health needs were only still increasing this year, Daher continued.

"WHO is working to fill the gap by revising and redirecting the referral networks, trying to sustain stocks of life-saving medicines for those with non-communicable diseases and supporting the relocation of some of the health facilities to safer places in coordination with donors, international partners, implementation agencies and stakeholders to ensure effective coordination and implementation of COVID-19 activities in northwest Syria," he said.

Calls for the cessation of armed hostilities around the world during the deadly pandemic have been extended from various international rostrums, including UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Pope Francis.

As of Friday, there have been 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Syria, including three fatalities, according to the latest WHO situation update. Notably, no cases have yet been recorded in the country's northwestern part it has been an arena of armed hostilities for months now. With a densely populated area and a community of close to one million displaced people, ensuring proper social distancing and sanitary conditions gets increasingly difficult.