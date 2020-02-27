UrduPoint.com
WHO Reiterates Coronavirus Outbreak Has Pandemic Potential - Chief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:52 PM

Novel coronavirus outbreak has a pandemic potential, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is helping countries prepare for it, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Novel coronavirus outbreak has a pandemic potential, but the World Health Organization (WHO) is helping countries prepare for it, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday.

"Our message continues to be that this virus has pandemic potential and WHO is providing the tools to help every country to prepare accordingly," the WHO chief said.

According to Tedros, the UN health agency shipped testing kits to 57 countries and personal protective equipment to 85 countries.

"We have trained more than 80,000 health workers through our online courses, in multiple languages. We've issued operational guidelines, with concrete actions countries can take in eight key areas to prevent, detect and manage cases," he said adding that the organization would do more.

WHO stands ready to support every country to develop its national plan.

"Every country must be ready for its first case, its first cluster, the first evidence of community transmission and for dealing with sustained community transmission. And it must be preparing for all of those scenarios at the same time. No country should assume it won't get cases. That could be a fatal mistake, quite literally. This virus does not respect borders. It does not distinguish between races or ethnicities. It has no regard for a country's GDP or level of development," Tedros said.

