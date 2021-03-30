WHO Releases Full Report on Its Mission to Wuhan on Origins of COVID-19

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The World Health Organization on Tuesday released its report on a study of the origins of COVID-19 following a visit of WHO experts to China's Wuhan province where the virus originated.

The experts came to the conclusion that it is "extremely unlikely" the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 originated in a laboratory.

"Introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway," the WHO report read.

The WHO experts also said that it is likely that the virus was passed to humans though "an intermediate host"

"Introduction through an intermediate host is considered to be a likely to very likely pathway," the report added.