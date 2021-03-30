UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Releases Full Report On Its Mission To Wuhan On Origins Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

WHO Releases Full Report on Its Mission to Wuhan on Origins of COVID-19

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The World Health Organization on Tuesday released its report on a study of the origins of COVID-19 following a visit of WHO experts to China's Wuhan province where the virus originated.

The experts came to the conclusion that it is "extremely unlikely" the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 originated in a laboratory.

"Introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway," the WHO report read.

The WHO experts also said that it is likely that the virus was passed to humans though "an intermediate host"

"Introduction through an intermediate host is considered to be a likely to very likely pathway," the report added.

Related Topics

World China Visit Wuhan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

2 hours ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

2 hours ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

2 hours ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.