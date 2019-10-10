UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Report Identifies Major Causes Of Vision Impairment Worldwide

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:31 PM

WHO report identifies major causes of vision impairment worldwide

Ageing populations, changing lifestyles and limited access to eye care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, are among the main drivers of the rising numbers of people living with vision impairment, according to the world's first report on vision released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Ageing populations, changing lifestyles and limited access to eye care, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, are among the main drivers of the rising numbers of people living with vision impairment, according to the world's first report on vision released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday.

All in all, at least 2.2 billion people worldwide have vision impairment or blindness, of which over 1 billion cases could have been prevented or have yet to be addressed, because they do not get the needed care for conditions like short and far sightedness, glaucoma and cataract, according to the report.

It identifies other main causes behind rising cases of vision impairment globally, including increased time spent indoors and increased "near work" activities which are leading to more people suffering from myopia. Increased outdoor time can reduce this risk, the report advises.

Additionally, a growing number of people with diabetes, particularly type two, are being impacted, with nearly all of them having some form of retinopathy in their lifetimes. Routine eye checks and good diabetes control can protect people's vision from this condition.

Another driver of the most common eye condition is late detection, the report says. Due to weak or poorly integrated eye care services, many people lack access to routine checks that can detect conditions and lead to the delivery of appropriate preventive care or treatment.

To properly address these impacts, the report suggests stronger integration of eye care within national health services, including at Primary health care level, to ensure that the eye care needs of more people are covered, including through prevention, early detection, treatment and rehabilitation.

"People who need eye care must be able to receive quality interventions without suffering financial hardship," says WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "Including eye care in national health plans and essential packages of care is an important part of every country's journey towards universal health coverage."The report estimates that some 14.3 billion U.S. Dollars is needed to address the backlog of 1 billion people living with vision impairment or blindness due to short and far sightedness, and cataracts.

Related Topics

World Driver Lead All From Billion

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif signals for support for JUI-F’s Aza ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leadership prioritises education: Humaid Al Nu ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N moves separate plea to ECP seeking investiga ..

26 minutes ago

Workshop on 'Vascular Emergencies' on Oct.12

5 minutes ago

Agarwal hits ton as India dominate S. Africa in 2n ..

5 minutes ago

E&T officer booked for interfering official work

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.