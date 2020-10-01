WHO Reports 13% Decline in Number of COVID-19 Cases in Africa Last Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed a 13 percent decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in Africa between September 23 and 29, noting, however, that the number of related deaths has grown.

According to the data provided by the organization, 45 African countries reported a total of 25,327 new confirmed COVID-19 infections and 817 new fatalities registered during that period.

"This is a 13% decrease in incidence cases and a 7% increase in deaths compared to 29,218 cases and 764 deaths registered during the previous reporting period (17 - 24 September 2020)," the WHO reported.

It noted that South African countries remain among those with largest numbers of reported cases, although a 21 percent decrease has also been observed in last seven days. The death toll is also the highest in South Africa, with 67 percent of fatalities in last week also recorded there.

According to the WHO's most recent data, the African continent confirmed a total of 1,473,596 COVID-19 cases and the death toll on the continent has reached 35,673.

According to the report, the WHO Regional department in Africa has been working jointly with 47 African states and other partners to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.