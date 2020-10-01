UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Reports 13% Decline In Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Africa Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 08:51 PM

WHO Reports 13% Decline in Number of COVID-19 Cases in Africa Last Week

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed a 13 percent decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in Africa between September 23 and 29, noting, however, that the number of related deaths has grown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed a 13 percent decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in Africa between September 23 and 29, noting, however, that the number of related deaths has grown.

According to the data provided by the organization, 45 African countries reported a total of 25,327 new confirmed COVID-19 infections and 817 new fatalities registered during that period.

"This is a 13% decrease in incidence cases and a 7% increase in deaths compared to 29,218 cases and 764 deaths registered during the previous reporting period (17 - 24 September 2020)," the WHO reported.

It noted that South African countries remain among those with largest numbers of reported cases, although a 21 percent decrease has also been observed in last seven days. The death toll is also the highest in South Africa, with 67 percent of fatalities in last week also recorded there.

According to the WHO's most recent data, the African continent confirmed a total of 1,473,596 COVID-19 cases and the death toll on the continent has reached 35,673.

According to the report, the WHO Regional department in Africa has been working jointly with 47 African states and other partners to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

Related Topics

Africa World South Africa September 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

41 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 17 businesses, warns 15 for vi ..

1 hour ago

ADGM established close partnerships with over 100 ..

1 hour ago

‏Abu Dhabi Executive Council approves transfer o ..

2 hours ago

TAMM highlights digital services for Abu Dhabi sen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.