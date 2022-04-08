WHO Reports About Over 100 Attacks on Health Care in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The World Health Organization (WHO) said that more than 100 attacks on health care in Ukraine had been carried out since the start of the Russian military operation.

"A grim milestone has been crossed today in the war in Ukraine - more than 100 attacks on health care verified by WHO since the start of the war on February 24.

The attacks so far have claimed 73 lives and injured 51," the WHO said in a statement on late Thursday.

According to the organization, out of 103 attacks, 89 hit health facilities and 13 medical transport, including ambulances.

"We are outraged that attacks on health care are continuing. Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

He also called on Russia to stop the military operation.