WHO Reports All-Time Daily High of 237,743 Coronavirus Cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) A record 237,743 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide in the past day, taking the global tally past 13.6 million, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

The previous all-time high was registered on July 12 when over 230,000 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The new situation report shows that 5,682 coronavirus patients died of related complications in the past 24 hours, with the overall death toll now standing at 585,727.

Americas continue to lead the world in confirmed cases, with a total 7,154,840 and 137,989 daily infections. Europe comes second with over 3 million cases, an increase of 21,719 from the day before.