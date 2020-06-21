UrduPoint.com
WHO Reports Almost 140,000 New COVID-19 Cases Globally As Total Surpasses 8.5 Million

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The global cumulative toll of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed the landmark of 8.5 million, with 138,980 cases recorded over the past day, the World Health Organization said in its daily situation report on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,271 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 456,973 fatalities, according to the report.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 8,525,042, as stated in the report.

The plurality of cases and deaths ” 4.16 million and 215,903, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues being the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 2.17 million and 118,205, respectively.

