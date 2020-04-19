WHO Reports More Than 85,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 6,710 Deaths Globally Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) More than 85,000 new COVID-19 cases and 6,710 deaths due to complications from the disease have been reported worldwide over the preceding 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Saturday.

As a result of this increase, the total number of cases of the coronavirus disease registered globally stood at more than 2.1 million as of 08:00 GMT. The death toll now stands at 146,088, WHO stated.

Europe remains the most severely affected continent by the disease, according to WHO.

A further 36,018 new cases of the disease were reported in Europe, taking the overall total to 1.09 million.

The Americas region reported 40,665 new cases of the disease over the preceding 24 hours, with more than 32,500 of these new positive tests being registered in the United States. According to WHO, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the US has now surpassed 665,000.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide stands at 2.3 million.