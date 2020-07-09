UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Reports Nearly 169,000 New COVID-19 Cases Globally As Total Surpasses 11.6Mln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

WHO Reports Nearly 169,000 New COVID-19 Cases Globally as Total Surpasses 11.6Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The global cumulative toll of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 11.6 million, with 168,957 cases recorded over the past day, the World Health Organization said in its daily situation report on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,147 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 539,906 fatalities, according to the report.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 11,669,259, as stated in the report.

Most cases and deaths ” 6 million and nearly 269,000, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues being the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 2.9 million and nearly 130,000, respectively.

Related Topics

World Died United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

2 hours ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

2 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

3 hours ago

Afghan Forces Kill 20 Taliban Members in Retaliato ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.