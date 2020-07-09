WHO Reports Nearly 169,000 New COVID-19 Cases Globally as Total Surpasses 11.6Mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The global cumulative toll of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 11.6 million, with 168,957 cases recorded over the past day, the World Health Organization said in its daily situation report on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,147 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the death toll to 539,906 fatalities, according to the report.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 11,669,259, as stated in the report.

Most cases and deaths ” 6 million and nearly 269,000, respectively ” remain concentrated in the Americas. The United States continues being the country with the highest single count of cases and fatalities ” 2.9 million and nearly 130,000, respectively.