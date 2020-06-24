UrduPoint.com
WHO Reports Over 133,000 New COVID-19 Cases Globally As Total Nears 9Mln

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The global cumulative toll of confirmed coronavirus cases is approaching a milestone of 9 million, with 133,326 cases recorded over the past day, the World Health Organization said in its daily situation report on Tuesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,847 people died from COVID-19 worldwide, taking the cumulative death toll to 469,587 fatalities, according to the report.

The global case total has now reached 8,993,659.

The Americas still account for the majority of cases and deaths ” 4.4 million and 224,207, respectively. The United States remains the country with the highest count of cases and fatalities ” 2.3 million and 119,761, respectively.

